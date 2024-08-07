Donald Trump's proclivity for nicknames is just one of the many ways he tries to demean people. Whether it’s “Lil Marco” Rubio, “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley, or “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, the Republican presidential nominee is notorious for his insistence on using juvenile monikers.

His latest petty task: trying (and failing) to come up with a nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris. He alternated between “Crazy Kamala” and “Lyin’ Kamala,” and even tried “Laughing Kamala”—but none of those iterations have really taken off.

But now, Trump is panicking—and his nickname game is weaker than ever. Enthusiasm for Harris is building and her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate only supercharged the Democratic Party’s momentum. In response, Trump’s cap-heavy rants on his Truth Social site have begun to include references to the Democratic presidential nominee as “Kamabla.”

“Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews. She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!” Trump wrote on Monday. That same day, he also wrote that “Kamabla is the WORST V.P.”

Trump has since used this inscrutable misspelling of Harris’ first name enough times that HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte reached out to the Trump campaign, and received this equally inscrutable response.

x For those of you with real lives who do not have to monitor the coup-attempting criminal’s social media feed, he has been calling VP Kamala Harris “Kamabla.”



I reached out to a Senior Trump Campaign Official to sort it out.



Here is how it went: pic.twitter.com/mRzKgyayUH — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 7, 2024

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was puzzled enough that she asked North Dakota governor and Trump campaign surrogate Doug Burgum what the hell “Kamabla” is supposed to mean.

“I cannot comment on that,” Burgum responded, before pivoting to tired GOP talking points.

Reporters and online sleuths have been trying to figure out the purpose of using “Kamabla.” Theories about the nickname’s origins range from Trump trying to be racist in some clunky way, to rapid cognitive decline, to a simple typo the narcissistic Trump is unwilling to correct.

What do you think? Take the poll below and if you have any other theories, share them in the comments.

Let’s make sure the only nickname Kamala Harris answers to is “Madam President.” Donate now!