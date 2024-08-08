The Harris campaign is out with a new ad, and Republicans are going to hate it.

The ad, called “Determination,” targets Latino voters and will run in battleground states during the Olympics and other major sports events, as well as during popular telenovelas.

While Donald Trump and the GOP have been making a play in this election for those voters, and President Joe Biden had been struggling with that demographic, everything about this election has changed since Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee. That includes rising poll numbers with the very voters Democrats need to keep the White House.

A new survey, first shared with The New Republic earlier this week, showed Harris with a massive lead over Trump—nearly 20 points—with Hispanic voters in battleground states. Other recent polls have shown similar results.

“As the daughter of an immigrant mother, like our community, Vice President Harris knows the power of determination. It’s why throughout her life she's taken on violent criminals, big banks, and greedy corporations—and won,” Harris campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement about the new ad.

“This ad buy also sends a clear signal that Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are leveraging the historic outpouring of grassroots support we’ve seen, and using it to earn the support of the Latino vote,” he continued.

Help send Kamala Harris to the White House!