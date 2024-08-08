Lara Trump, who ascended to being co-chair of the Republican National Committee due to her proximity to her father-in-law, Donald Trump, is claiming Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris did not earn her political career.

On her web show “The Right View with Lara Trump” Wednesday, she complained that Harris, who has held elected office for over 20 years, was chosen by President Joe Biden “based on how she looked, based on the fact that this is a woman, based on the fact that she was a minority woman.”

“That's really gross as far as I'm concerned,” she continued. “I'm a woman. Do me a favor: Don't ever give me a position based on the fact that I'm a woman. Either I earned it, or I didn't—and that's it. That's all I need.”

This is an exquisitely racist and sexist take from a person who got to her position of power after her father-in-law, who has led the Republican Party for the past eight years, decided he wanted more control over the RNC’s purse strings so that he could pay his mounting legal fees. He then called for a shake-up of the leadership in the RNC and pushed his son’s wife in as co-chair.

It isn’t the first time that Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has projected her own meritless career onto others. During the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this past February, she attacked transgender student athletes by saying she wanted her own daughter to “understand that in the United States of America, we get ahead and succeed by merit and merit alone.”

Spewing misinformation and bigotry against your opponent, however, is the Trump family way of showing one’s “merit.”

