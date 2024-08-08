Donald Trump is not adjusting to his new political environment very well. According to friends and advisers who spoke to The Washington Post, he’s “complaining relentlessly and asking friends about how his campaign is performing.” He’s apparently also angry that all the attention has been on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ stunning entrance into the campaign.

“It’s unfair that I beat him and now I have to beat her, too,” Trump reportedly whined to one ally over the weekend. He’s also mad, the Post reports, about “the media focus on his campaign staff, suggesting to others that his advisers get too much credit.”

It’s not helping Trump’s mood that Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have taken the crowd size trophy away from him. Wednesday’s rally in Detroit drew about 15,000 people and the campaign announced it raised $36 million in the first 24 hours after the Walz pick. Trump is definitely stewing over that.

x If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes “crazy,” and talks about how “big” it was - And she pays for her “Crowd.” When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 8, 2024

This could have been a week that Trump came out roaring with rallies and events to counter Harris’s surge. Instead, he has just one event this week, a rally in Bozeman, Montana. That’s hardly a battleground state.

Rather, he sent his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, out to follow Harris on the campaign trail this week. That’s not an unusual campaign tactic to counter an opponent and try to siphon off some of their coverage. But in the hands of Vance, it’s a disaster. Even Republican pundits are calling Vance out over his cringy stunt Wednesday at the airport in Wisconsin, pretending to confront Harris and stating that he wanted to check out his “future plane.”

"Who thought this was a good idea?" conservative Charlie Sykes complained on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday. "I mean, really? To put the vice presidential candidate on this weird stalking routine. And that gimmick was lame with hair on it, it was just embarrassing."

Republicans close to Trump are practically begging Trump to stop with the personal attacks and weirdness against Harris, and to focus on issues. His golfing buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham advised Trump to lay off the gibes about Harris’s race and gender on Fox News Sunday. "Every day, we're talking about her heritage and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her entire political life," Graham said.

One-time presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Tuesday to urge Trump to use the Walz announcement as a “reset” to start focusing on issues instead of name-calling. Meanwhile, Trump is filling up his Truth Social platform with invective and trying out a dumb new nickname for Harris.

Trump is obviously not going to reset, as this headline at Axios Thursday attests: “Trump, allies hit Harris and Walz with barrage of personal attacks.”

Maybe he’ll set a new course at his press conference at Mar-a-Lago set for Thursday afternoon, but it’s unlikely this leopard will change his spots.

Let’s help keep Trump's meltdown going. Donate now to help Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win this!