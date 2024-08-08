A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The first Harris-Walz rally, in 12 glorious photos

Between the soundbites and the joy, it was one hell of a rally.

New Harris ad targets Latino voters as her poll numbers rise

Republicans are going to hate it.

Cartoon: In their own words

And some say it much more succinctly than others.

What does Trump’s new nickname for Kamala Harris mean? Wrong answers only

He’s truly grasping at straws this time.

Enjoy 13 videos of Democratic VP pick Tim Walz being awesome

All of Walz’s Midwestern charm is on display.

Right-wing judges launch new assault on voters of color

The Voting Rights Amendment just keeps taking hits.

'The Daily Show' takes us inside a MAGA rally–and it's still weird

If you’re looking for questionable fashion choices and conspiracy theories, this interview is for you!

Gullible media repeats GOP spin that Trump is ‘thrilled’ by Walz pick

Perhaps if you say “thrilled” enough times, you might start to believe it.

A perennial GOP candidate in Alaska has new best friends—the Democrats

They say politics makes for strange bedfellows …



