An angry, rambling, and defensive Donald Trump finally emerged from hiding on Thursday to give his stump speech to a bunch of reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The GOP’s presidential nominee insisted he had the biggest rally crowds ever and attempted to make news by finally agreeing to debate Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. But all reporters wanted to talk about was his floundering campaign.

One reporter mentioned that Trump has just one public event scheduled this week.

“Some of your allies have expressed concern that you’re not taking this race seriously,” the reporter said, which set Trump off on one of several tirades about recent polls.

“I’m leading by a lot,” Trump claimed, after calling it a “stupid question.”

He returned to that topic in this riff about his “good polls” where he’s “substantially leading.”

“Fortunately, we’ve had some very good polls over the last fairly short period of time,” Trump said. “Rasmussen came out today with substantially leading,” he continued.

That’s true: Rasmussen does have a new poll giving Trump a 5-point lead. But that’s Rasmussen, the notoriously conservative and inaccurate pollster that 538 dropped from its polling averages and forecasts earlier this year. Also, Rasmussen had Harris leading by 5 points as recently as six days ago.

But Trump was on a roll.

“Others came out today that we’re leading and in some cases substantially,” he boasted. “CNBC came out also with a poll that has us leading, and leading fairly big in swing states.”

Trump’s lead in the head-to-head with Harris in the CNBC poll is 2 points. It is a national poll and does not provide data from swing states. Never mind—in his head, it’s true.

“Some polls I’m leading very big in swing states,” Trump insisted.

In reality, no, he is not. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report shifted its ratings for three swing states, changing them from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up":

x Today, we're making three changes to our Electoral College Ratings.



AZ: Lean R to Toss Up

NV Lean R to Toss Up

GA: Lean R to Toss Up@amyewalter on the presidential campaign reset: https://t.co/zWeqQKdyDH — Cook Political Report (@CookPolitical) August 8, 2024

According to 538’s poll aggregates, Harris has an edge over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and she’s running neck and neck with Trump in North Carolina.

At the end of last week, Harris had the lead in a dozen separate national polls.

x Harris leads in 7 new natl polls:

49%-45% (+4) Civiqs

49%-46% (+3) Leger (was +7 Trump)

48%-46% (+2) FAU (was +5 Trump)

46%-44% (+2) Econ/YouGov (was +3 Trump)

45%-43% (+2) Redfield/Wilton

44%-42% (+2) Angus Reid

47%-46% (+1) Morn Consult

More 👇https://t.co/pGLjOpu4J2 https://t.co/hNUjWrrSIV — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 31, 2024

The surge Harris experienced after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed her as the Democratic candidate wasn’t a blip or a bounce, either. It’s sustained, and it has changed this race.

And Trump can’t take it.

Let's keep Trump in meltdown mode! Donate now to help Kamala Harris win.