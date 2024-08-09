The differences between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates are stark, and the official campaign websites for Vice President Kamala Harris and convicted felon Donald Trump illustrate these distinctions in red, white, and blue pixels.

Let’s take a look!

The Harris-Walz website’s homepage is bright, positive, and highlights both people on the Democratic ticket. Vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is prominently featured.

Now enjoy the dark and foreboding image that greets you at the Trump- Vance website.

It’s all about Trump and Trump’s persecution complex. If it wasn’t for the tiny placard in the corner, you might not realize his vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, even exists. In fact, with the exception of a few posters and a hat in the Trump campaign’s extensive MAGA merch store, Trump’s running mate is conspicuously absent from the website.

The store is extensive because Trump has been campaigning nonstop since 2015. On the day of his inauguration in January 2017, he announced his intention to run for office in 2020. This created an unprecedented permanent campaign that allowed him to continue fundraising while he was supposed to be working for the American people—and his website shows it. The store’s selection is huge, and there are tons of tacky MAGA-branded things you can buy.

On the other hand, Harris and Walz’s store, which is clearly brand new, has a modest selection. Of course, neither Harris nor Walz face dozens of indictments and serious legal cases that they have to pay legions of lawyers to manage. And there’s even a first gentleman Doug Emhoff mug!

Harris officially received the presidential nomination on Tuesday and, in lieu of a policy page, her website offers biography pages detailing her and Walz’s legislative accomplishments.

Trump’s website, on the other hand, has a link to his “platform.” Titled “Agenda 47,” it is a series of 20 frightening bullet points that read like a fascist propaganda manifesto. It includes policy ideas like:

CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! […] PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA

Finally, if you want to attend a campaign event or get involved, the candidates’ websites have pages offering information. The Harris-Walz campaign’s offerings continue well past the screenshot below.

As for Trump’s campaign?

Donate to the Harris-Walz campaign and let’s win in November!