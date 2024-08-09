Donald Trump’s team is doing damage control after his disastrous Thursday press conference. His performance at the “self-announced” event was rambling, incoherent, and downright weird—unless you’re a MAGA true believer, of course.

“This is a disciplined campaign,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, told Fox News shortly after the press conference ended. “And we’re disciplined because we are led by President Trump, who wakes up every day and focuses on the issues that matter to the American people.”

One of those “issues that matter to the American people” seems to have been Trump’s claim that he spoke to a larger crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, than Martin Luther King Jr. did during his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

On the right-wing network Newsmax, Leavitt was asked on Friday about Trump’s claim that he almost died in a helicopter crash with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown—a claim that has been thoroughly debunked, including by Brown himself.

“Uh, I would just refer you to President Trump's statement and what he said yesterday,” she responded. “The president has a lot of amazing stories from his life.”

So that’s a … he’s-an-amazing-liar spin?

Caroline Sunshine, the deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, also went on Newsmax on Friday, spinning Trump’s wandering verbosity as proof that he’s a “leader” willing to “take tough questions.”

Some of those supposedly tough questions Trump was asked? Was he worried about the crowd sizes at campaign events for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz? Did he know that Harris once dated Brown? And did he "follow" the right-wing "discussion" about Harris' "career trajectory"?

It’s hard to spin Trump's defensive, ornery, and meandering press conference as anything other than what it plainly was: a guy freaking out as he slips in the polls.

