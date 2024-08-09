This was the first week of the new 2024 presidential election, with a big kickoff for the Democrats’ team of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz filled with huge rallies and surging polls. The Trump team had an answer for all that: showboating Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s weird running mate. It was a bad answer.

The Trump strategy to detract attention from Harris was for Vance to shadow her this week, showing up wherever Harris and Walz went and having his own events—not rallies, because there’s no way he could draw a crowd, but “press appearances.” He was supposed to draw attention away from Harris and Walz with attacks. But he just came across as a weird stalker—even to Republicans.

It did nothing to put a dent in Harris’ campaign. Her approval rating continues to surge, as does her polling head-to-head against Trump. Her rallies are huge, much to Trump’s dismay, and her fundraising has been massive. Harris’ headlines reflect all that:

Just for comparison:

Meanwhile, barring an appearance in Montana on Friday, Trump plans to stay off the campaign trail until at least after the Democratic National Convention ends on Aug. 22. No word yet on what’s planned for Vance. They might have decided to keep his appearances more private, since this week was pretty much a disaster for him.

His “awkward” and “bizarre” stunt on the airport tarmac in Wisconsin stands out as the most memorable part of his week on the stump. He was all bluster, telling reporters, “I just wanted to check out my future plane,” and claiming that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions.”

That too was a flop. All Vance got out of it was more bad press—“‘Creepy!’ CNN Morning Crew Torches Trump Pick Vance Over ‘Bizarre’ Kamala Harris Plane Stunt’”—and a roasting on social media. Like getting dragged by Liz Cheney.

x Looks like @JDVance brought all his rally attendees to the airport with him today. https://t.co/ZtaeRJfVLM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 7, 2024

“Weird” is now baked in when it comes to Vance, and it’s showing. He’s even more unpopular now than just after he was picked, when he entered the race as “the first guy immediately following a convention—a VP pick—who actually had a net negative favorable rating, that is underwater,” according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten.

