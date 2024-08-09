A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Biden isn't running for president, but he's not done fighting Trump

His message to Trump: “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Trump's rage threatens to consume his campaign

The fact that Trump is still mentally batting Joe Biden is not helping his campaign.

Cartoon: Cape fear

The emperor’s new clothes are terrifying.

Tim Walz’s military record is beyond reproach

He’s the highest-ranking retired enlisted service member to ever run on a presidential ticket.

Trump seethes over how 'unfair' it is that he has to run against Harris

The only thing worse than making Trump do actual work is taking the media’s attention away.

Trump nepo baby falsely claims Harris didn't get jobs based on merit

Projecting, much?

Harris and Trump's campaign websites couldn't be more different

Not surprisingly, one is positive and bright and the other is dark and foreboding.

Trump back to whining about his crowd sizes after packed Harris rallies

Only Trump would compare himself to Martin Luther King Jr.

The GOP has a stealth plan to kneecap Wisconsin's governor

This is just the GOP’s latest attempt to weaken Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Trump claims polls show he's 'leading very big'—but they don't, and he isn't

Just because you say you’re “leading by a lot” doesn’t magically make it so.

