The National Rifle Association is angry-red-faced-emoji about the popularity of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz campaign’s merchandise—specifically, a camouflage Harris-Walz hat.

Modeled after the hat that Walz wore in a video circulated by the Harris campaign showing him accepting the position as her running mate, the hat sold out its initial run of 3,000 within half an hour.

People reported that by Thursday, the hat had almost 50,000 preorders, bringing in close to $2 million for the campaign. Some people believe that a big part of the hat's success is its similarity to pop singer Chappell Roan’s “Midwest Princess” hat.

x is this real https://t.co/4HBBEQuo7q — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 7, 2024

But that excitement isn’t shared by everyone, it seems.

According to The Washington Post, they received an email from executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, Randy Kozuch, saying, "a camo hat can’t camouflage the fact that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are gun-grabbing radicals who support confiscating firearms from law-abiding hunters and gun owners.”

Walz, who has long been an avid hunter, was rated by Guns and Ammo, in 2016, as one of the "Top 20 Politicians for Gun Owners.” Since becoming Minnesota’s governor, he's advocated for gun laws that have put him in opposition with the NRA. In 2018, Walz penned an op-ed where he went after the NRA:

I've never been a member of the NRA, but I know many gun-owning Minnesotans still think of the organization as it was when I was growing up: as an advocate for sportsmen and women that held gun-safety classes. Today, though, it's the biggest single obstacle to passing the most basic measures to prevent gun violence in America — including common-sense solutions that the majority of NRA members support. That's why last fall I donated all the NRA campaign contributions I've ever received — $18,000 — to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund that helps the families of those injured or killed while serving our nation in uniform. I won't accept NRA contributions for my campaign for governor. In fact, I expect the NRA to spend millions trying to defeat me.

Those bright red MAGA hats are so 2015, and the Democratic Party is successfully claiming camo patterns for fashion. It makes sense that the NRA is in its feelings right now.

