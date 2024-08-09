All eight of the nation’s women Democratic governors joined forces virtually Friday in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for president.

“Take it from me, being a woman in the executive branch isn’t easy,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in a video released on social media outlets.

“But there’s no one more qualified to serve as our next president than Vice President Harris,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly continues.

x Women governors know something about being an executive. And we know there's no one more qualified to be our next president than @KamalaHarris. Take it from us. pic.twitter.com/8UiIiSqvdo — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 9, 2024

“She’s ready to do this job on day one,” says New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “As a former prosecutor, Vice President Harris will take the fight to Trump, a convicted felon that Republicans have chosen to represent them.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs highlights what’s at stake in this election.

“We must protect reproductive freedom and safeguard our democracy,” Hobbs says.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey reminds viewers of what Harris has helped achieve.

“We’ve worked together to implement the historic achievements of the Biden-Harris administration that are making life better for the people we serve,” Healey says.

Whitmer then brings the message home.

“So I’m all in, and together we’ll make sure Democrats up and down the ballot from the White House to governors offices and everything in between are successful in November,” she concludes.

There’s a bonus for this group of women if Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, win in November. A Democratic victory would grow the ranks of women governors by one: Peggy Flanagan, who is Minnesota’s current lieutenant governor.

If Walz is elected vice president, Flanagan will ascend to the governor’s office. Not only would she be Minnesota’s first woman in the top job, she would also be the first Native American woman governor in the U.S.

It’s about time.

