The price of regular gas is below $3 per gallon in many southern states, with the national average just a little higher, at $3.27 as of Monday, according to AAA. If your vehicle is compatible with E85, it’s just $2.69. And the price of regular gas is expected to keep falling through Thanksgiving.

All the while, the United States continues to break records for oil production and the strategic oil reserve is being refilled. Presidents don’t have direct control over the price of gas, but policies can affect the long-term price of oil, and President Joe Biden has proven to be a master oil trader.

And yet Donald Trump has campaigned on the idea that we need to “drill, baby, drill” to boost production, that Biden has emptied the strategic reserve, and that the United States is not energy independent. None of that is true. So what is a guy who strong-armed oil companies to pump a billion dollars into his campaign to do?

Panic.

Trump can see that jig is up for his false claims on energy. Gas prices now are down over a dollar from their 2022 peak and are lower than they were a decade ago. Consumer confidence appears to be rising. And increasing consumer spending shows that Americans feel more confident about their finances.

To keep up the pretense of having some advantage when it comes to energy, Trump is promising gas prices "below $2." Speaking to the Economic Club of New York on this past Thursday, Trump said he would declare a "national energy emergency," called for repealing climate protection laws, and insisted that he would eliminate restrictions on drilling.

Repealing the environmental incentives contained in the Inflation Reduction Act would require a vote of Congress. It would also strip away billions of dollars in development funds now set to go to red states.

But making reasonable promises has never been part of Trump’s repertoire.

Since 2007, the price of gas has dipped below $2 only three times, usually in the middle of economic disasters. Amid the Great Recession in 2008, decreased demand dropped prices to $1.75. And Trump’s bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic created another low point, dropping prices to $1.93 as demand crashed and supplies overflowed (The third time gas fell below $2 was for one month in 2016—under then-President Barack Obama—due to an oil surplus.)

Unless he wants to use his “national energy emergency” to impose price controls on gas—an act that would cost his oil company pals billions—Trump can’t directly control gas prices.

But he could always crash the economy again. That is absolutely in Trump’s skill set.

