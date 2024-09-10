Tuesday is debate day and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released two ads attacking Donald Trump as president and his bizarre behavior and obsessions he currently exhibits as he runs for another term.

The first ad, released on Monday and titled “The Best People,” plays on Trump’s insistence that he knows how to surround himself with the best and the brightest folks. It cited numerous former Trump administration personnel who have publicly said Trump was unfit for office.

The new video, “Crowd Size,” pokes fun at Trump’s embarrassing obsession with crowd sizes. Intercutting President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month, along with Trump’s whining about Harris’ enthusiastic crowds, Tuesday’s shorter ad serves as a playful bit of trolling by the Harris campaign. It’s a chaser to the more somber first ad which highlighted more of Trump’s toxicity.

“We’re running this ad on Fox News this morning for no particular reason,” wrote the Harris campaign’s official rapid response social media account, @KamalaHQ, on X (formerly Twitter).

Solid trolling.

