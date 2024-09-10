While her husband Donald Trump prepared for Tuesday night’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, famously reclusive former first lady Melania Trump released a short video on her X (formerly Twitter) account. In the short clip, a heavily filtered Melania speaks to the camera in front of a black backdrop, darkly implying some kind of conspiracy around the handling of security the day Trump was shot at during a July rally in Pennsylvania. And also, you should preorder her upcoming memoir!

“I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she says. “There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

Order now?

This is the second time in one week that the “Be Best” ambassador peeked her head out to hawk preorders for her upcoming book, set to be released on Oct. 8. The first video she released was a more traditional advertisement. Shot in gauzy black and white, Melania tells the camera that her new memoir is “The Truth.”

Maybe the preorders are slow, so Melania’s camp is leaning into throwing red meat to the gullible and conspiracy-hungry MAGA minions? But both videos promise some behind-the-scenes “truths” from a huckster who is married to a huckster who is the patriarch of a family of hucksters.

Maybe Melania will shed light on whether or not her stylist continues to pull in six-figure payments from Trump campaign super PACs, even though she has barely made any campaign appearances.

And maybe she can even explain why she seems revolted by her husband’s touch.

