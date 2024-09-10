It’s presidential debate night (again), y’all, and at 9 PM ET, Vice President Kamala Harris will face Donald Trump in a very controlled setting.

Each nominee’s microphone will be cut off when it’s not their turn to speak, and there will be no opening statements, and no audience in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. Finally, “each candidate will be allotted two minutes to answer each question with a two-minute rebuttal, and an additional minute for a follow-up, clarification, or response,” according to ABC News.

There will be two commercial breaks during the 90-minute debate, and no notes are permitted.

Watch here!

