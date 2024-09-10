A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How Trump’s ‘attack’ and ‘lie’ debate strategies could backfire—bigly

Tune in to ABC News Tuesday at 9 PM ET to see how it turns out!

Trump’s counting on Tulsi Gabbard for Harris debate prep—he shouldn’t

But fingers crossed that he does.

JD Vance hits new low by amplifying racist lie about Haitian migrants

He’s giving Trump a run for his money when it comes to bigotry.

Turnout matters, but Trump’s barely working to get out the vote

Not only that, but he also gutted the RNC’s get-out-the-vote program.

House Republicans are back—and holding the government hostage

Chaos reigns!

DeSantis and Florida GOP keep stumbling and fumbling as elections near

Polling shows that Florida Republicans could see at least two huge upsets this year.

Cartoon: Comrade cognitive crazy

Can you make sense of the madness?

Trump is all hot air as gas prices fall

In today’s energy boom, Trump sees only energy doom.

Republicans try to kill abortion ballot measures by any means necessary

You can’t vote for something that they take off the ballot.

As Black voters embrace Harris, disinformation campaigns target them

“[W]hen disinformation is targeted and comes from messengers with standing in the community, it can be incredibly effective and dangerous.”

Harris' newly released policies stand in stark contrast to Trump's

Trump is all awful style and no substance.

