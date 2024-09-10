Find a good seat, tune in, and hold onto your hat. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will face off with Donald Trump on Tuesday evening in a debate that could be a turning point for both campaigns.

This debate will be hosted by ABC News and take place at 9 PM ET at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Moderators will be David Muir from "World News Tonight" and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

Despite Harris' narrow lead in national polls since entering the race just over seven weeks ago, several swing states essentially tied. Many news outlets have set high expectations for Harris, but that doesn’t mean Trump isn’t in danger, with some Republicans worried that he’ll blow his big opportunity.

Harris and Trump have reportedly taken very different approaches going into the evening. During the debate, Harris is expected to explain her positions to a nation that largely knows her through the filter of policies established by President Joe Biden. ABC News reports that she’s spent the last week “honing crisp two-minute answers” that allow her to get over her positions clearly and quickly.

Meanwhile, despite Republicans desperately trying to get Trump to stick to policy and avoid misogynistic or racist attacks on Harris, his campaign seems to have resigned itself to the idea that Trump is going to Trump, and Fox News pundits are insisting that Trump is the “greatest political debater we’ve ever had in American history.”

Many analysts have pointed out that debates don’t often decide elections. But in 2024, the June 27 debate between President Joe Biden and Trump already turned the election on its head. Now Tuesday’s debate could determine the course of the remaining weeks.

Stay tuned.