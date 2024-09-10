Donald Trump kicked off Tuesday’s debate with a lie about how great a president he was. Vice President Kamala Harris got a chance, right away, to hit him with the facts of his administration and why America voted him out of office in 2020.

“Let's talk about what Donald Trump left us,” Harris said. “Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression. Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century. Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

“And what we have done is clean up Donald Trump's mess. What we have done and what I intend to do, is build on what we know are the aspirations and the hopes of the American people.”

It’s on.