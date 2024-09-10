Vice President Kamala started off her debate with Donald Trump Tuesday night by offering to shake his hand, catching the former president by surprise.

“Kamala Harris, let’s have a good debate,” Harris said. Harris also clearly pronounced her first name for Trump, a move that follows weeks of the Republican nominee mocking the vice president.

Trump did not shake hands with President Joe Biden at their debate in June, nor did the two candidates exchange pleasantries at their meeting in 2020. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton merely nodded “hello” to Trump, reflecting the acrimony of that election contest.