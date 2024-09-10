It only took about 15 minutes into Tuesday night’s presidential debate before Donald Trump began peddling grotesque lies that Democratic policies on abortion include infanticide. Debate moderator Linsey Davis wasted no time fact-checking Trump.

“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born,” Davis said before allowing Harris to respond.

“Well, as I said, you're going to hear a bunch of lies. And that's not actually a surprising fact,” Harris said. “Let's understand how we got here. Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did exactly as he intended. And now, in over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bans, which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide health care in one state.”