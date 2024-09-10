Vice President Kamala Harris made sure to needle Donald Trump on the size, or lack thereof, of his rallies at Tuesday night’s debate by criticizing Trump’s refusal to allow the Republican Party to vote on a bipartisan border security bill.

“I'm going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump's rallies, because it's a really interesting thing to watch,” Harris said. “You will see, during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter.” True.

“He will talk about windmills, causing cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” Harris continued. “And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your needs and your desires. And I'll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first.”

It was a smart move considering Trump’s obsession with crowd size and how little America cares about Trump’s obsessions.