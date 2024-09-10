During the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, Donald Trump effusively praised the conservative Supreme Court justices who invalidated the right to an abortion for millions of Americans.

By a 6-3 majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case. Three of the justices who made that decision were nominated by Trump.

“Through the genius and heart and strength of six Supreme Court justices we were able to do that,” Trump said, discussing the decision.

The decision has thrown lives into chaos, giving Republican-led states the ability to regulate reproductive rights and leading to a major backlash against the conservative movement.

Every time reproductive rights have come up in state elections since the decision, voters have overwhelmingly supported the right to an abortion. Public opinion polling has shown that the position of Harris and the Democratic Party—backing reproductive freedom—is supported by most Americans.