Donald Trump’s attempts to paint Vice President Kamala Harris as weak on crime backfired at Tuesday’s debate when Harris, a former prosecutor, reminded everyone that Trump is an actual convicted criminal.

“I think this is so rich coming from someone who has been prosecuted for national security crimes,” Harris said, adding, “economic crimes, election interference has been found liable for sexual assault. And his next big court appearance is in November at his own criminal sentencing.”

Body blow after body blow.