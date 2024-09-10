Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump at Tuesday’s debate after he blamed the “mayor of Washington” and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the chaotic Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection he inspired at the Capitol.

“I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the vice president elect. I was also an acting senator. I was there,” Harris said. “And on that day, the president of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's capitol to desecrate our nation's capitol on that day. A hundred and forty law enforcement officers were injured and some died. And understand, the former president has been indicted and impeached for exactly that reason.”

Harris called on Americans who found the events of January 2021 “a bridge too far” to join her in building a better future.