Donald Trump again boasted about how dictators like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán think he’s great during Tuesday night’s debate.

“It is very well known that Donald Trump is weak and wrong on national security and foreign policy,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “It is well known that he admires dictators, wants to be a dictator on Day One—according to himself.” And she was not done.

“It is well known that he said of Putin that he can do whatever the hell he wants and go into Ukraine. It is well known that he said when Russia went into Ukraine it was brilliant. It is well known he exchanged love letters with Kim Jong Un, and it is absolutely well known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again, because they're so clear. They can manipulate you with flattery and favors.” Harris went on, before dropping the hammer.

“And that is why so many military leaders who you have worked with have told me, you are a disgrace. That is why we understand that we have to have a president who is not consistently weak and wrong on national security, including the importance of upholding and respecting in highest regard our military.”

Yeeeouch.