Confronted by presidential debate moderator David Muir on his incessant lies that he won the 2020 election, Donald Trump insisted that he did not acknowledge his loss “at all.”

Responding to Muir quoting a previous Trump statement that he lost the race “by a whisker,” Trump said he had only made the remark “sarcastically.”

“There’s so much proof, all you have to do is look at it,” Trump said, advancing once again his election conspiracy. “They should have sent it back to the legislatures for approval.”

Trump’s course of action would have led to millions of votes for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being invalidated.

In reality, Trump lost the election in both the popular vote and the electoral college and was the first sitting president since 1992 to lose his reelection bid.