After Donald Trump rambled at Tuesday’s debate about how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is his friend, Vice President Kamala Harris responded defended the response by the United States and NATO to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv,” Harris said. “Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland.”

Harris then turned to Trump. “And why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor, and what you think is a friendship, with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch?”