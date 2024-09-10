During the presidential debate Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed that President Joe Biden “hates” Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump: When this weak, pathetic man that you saw at a debate just a few months ago—that if he weren’t at that debate he’d be running instead of her, she got no votes, he got 14 million votes—what you did you talk about a threat to democracy— he got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office and you know what, I’ll give you a little secret: He hates her. He can’t stand her.

Trump has had a hard time accepting that he is no longer running against Biden and that Harris is the official Democratic nominee.

When Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the campaign he immediately endorsed her candidacy and recently held a joint campaign event supporting her campaign.

Trump’s discussion of the 14 million votes that Biden received during the primary process also ignores that Harris was on a joint ticket as his running mate.