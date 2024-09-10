Questioned by presidential debate moderator David Muir about his racist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris’ ethnicity, Donald Trump suddenly got cold feet.

Muir asked Trump about his statement in July that Harris “happened to turn Black.”

Muir: Why do you believe it’s appropriate to weigh in on the racial identity of your opponent?

Trump: I don’t and I don’t care. I don’t care what she is. I don’t care. You make a big deal out of something, I couldn’t care less. Whatever she wants to be, is okay with me.

Muir: But those were your words.

Trump: I don’t know. I don’t know, I mean all I can say is I read where she was not Black, that she put out, and – I’ll say that – and then I read that she was Black and that’s okay. Either one was okay with me. That’s up to her.