Vice President Kamala Harris used her closing statement at Tuesday night’s debate to frame the contrast with Donald Trump.

“I think you've heard tonight two very different visions for our country, one that is focused on the future and the other that is focused on the past and an attempt to take us backward,” Harris said.

I'll tell you, I started my career as a prosecutor. I was a D.A., I was an attorney general, a United States senator, and now vice president. I've only had one client. The people. And I'll tell you, as a prosecutor, I never asked a victim or witness. Are you a Republican or a Democrat? The only thing I ever asked them, “Are you okay?” And that's the kind of president we need right now. Someone who cares about you and is not putting themselves first. I intend to be a president for all Americans and focus on what we can do over the next ten and 20 years to build back up our country by investing right now in you, the American people.

As for the former president, Donald Trump used his closing statement at the debate to trash the country he hopes to lead again, characterizing the United States as ”failing.”

We’re a failing nation. We’re a nation that’s in serious decline. We’re being laughed at all over the world. All over the world they’re laugh—I know the leaders very well – they’re coming to see me, they call me. We’re laughed at all over the world, they don’t understand what happened to us as a nation. We’re not a leader. We don’t have any idea what’s going on. We have wars going on in the Middle East, we have wars going on with Russia and Ukraine, we’re going to end up in a third world war. And it will be a war like no other because of nuclear weapons. The power of weaponry. I rebuilt our entire military, she gave a lot of it away to the Taliban, she gave it to Afghanistan. What these people have done to our country and maybe toughest of all is allowing millions of people to come into our country, many of them are criminals. And they’re destroying our country. The worst president, the worst vice president in the history of our country.

Daily Kos staff reporters Walter Einenkel and Oliver Willis contributed to this story.