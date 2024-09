A cartoon by Jen Sorensen.

This was inspired by an article about the Rice University study comparing self-consuming AI to mad cow disease, a topic practically begging for a cartoon. An author of the study said that "one doomsday scenario is that if left uncontrolled for many generations, MAD could poison the data quality and diversity of the entire internet."

