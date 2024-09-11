Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket—timed perfectly to drop in the minutes after Tuesday’s presidential debate—broke the internet, as so many of the pop culture icon’s actions do. But MSNBC’s own icon, Rachel Maddow, drew the luckiest straw of the night when she got to share the endorsement news with Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in a live shot Tuesday night.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s reaction was such a sincere, lovely thing. It just felt so … real.

This clip comes in just before Maddow reads the key passage where Swift officially states her endorsement. Walz listens somberly until that moment, but his joy is obvious as Maddow reads the rest.