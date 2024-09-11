You would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't believe Vice President Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump during their first presidential debate on Tuesday night. But it turns out that Fox News’ Jesse Watters is shameless enough to give it a try.

"This was rough. This was pretty intense at times,” Watters admitted to fellow Fox News personalities Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum shortly after Trump’s shellacking came to a merciful end. Watters then said Harris “started off shaky” and didn’t have any “memorable lines.”

But according to Watters, Trump did! He started listing off random things Trump said, making the Fox News host sound like he was kicking off a game of “Password.”

“Run spot run.”

“Sshh, I'm speaking. Does that sound familiar?”

“Wake Joe Biden up at 4:00 in the afternoon and go get him to sign this thing to close the border.”

“I took a bullet because you said that was a threat to democracy.”

And finally: “They're eating the pets!”

I’d already forgotten all of those lines except the bizarre claim about pets, but that’s only because the bonkers lie is so racist.

Watters finished by trying to downplay the entire debate.

"You know, you watch this thing if you're a Democrat, you're like, oh, she did a great job. She was much more forceful than Joe Biden,” he said.

“You're Republican, you look at this and you're like, that's Donald Trump. He had some moments where you were like, 'Oh my God, where are we going with this?' And then he just had some great knockouts. And so this race just got tighter," Watters proclaimed.

Baier and MacCallum barely contain their laughter.

Donate what you can to help send Kamala Harris to the White House.