A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kamala Harris absolutely killed it at the debate

Starting with the handshake, Harris signaled who was boss.

Trump touts fake right-wing polls to make himself feel better

If this was his “best debate ever,” he should be worried.

Days in politics don’t get much better than this for Democrats

It’s always a good day when Trump takes the bait.

JD Vance says he would have helped Trump steal 2020 election

The man will say just about anything he thinks Trump wants to hear.

Project 2025 architect spills Trump tea in new interviews

The Project 2025 plot thickens …

Cartoon: Hell freezes over

We never thought we’d see the day.

Melania Trump uses husband's shooting to push conspiracy theory—and sell books

You can smell the desperation through the screen.

Watch the first—and only?—Harris-Trump debate

Did you miss it? You can watch the whole momentous debate here.

Walz's reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement warms the heart

It just means more when the endorsement comes from a childless cat lady.

Trump calls for ABC to be punished for fact-checking his debate lies

It just stinks when folks call him out on his lies.

Vance won’t drop lies about Haitians after Trump echoed them in debate

But repeating it doesn’t make it true.

Trump didn’t take the debate—or Harris—seriously

No matter how many times the media predicts it, Trump will never be a changed man.

Household income booms, proving economic recovery under Biden-Harris

It’s another win for the current administration.

Daily Kos subscriptions are back!

Subscribe now!

Click here to see more cartoons.