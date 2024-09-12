MAGA world denizens are in their feelings after megastar Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after the conclusion of Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The popular singer-songwriter previously endorsed Democrats Joe Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

Responses from Democrats including Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were predictably enthusiastic and positive. The comments on this X thread are a sample of some of that excitement.

x Ready for it 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TqDdzlhWto — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Also predictable: the angry red-faced emoji reactions from right wingers.

Swift’s success as an ambassador for voter registration has earned her the hysterical scorn of conservative pundits and lawmakers and has generated hilarious conspiracy theories that the pop star is a secret psychological operation created to keep GOP nominee Donald Trump out of office. (The Pentagon was forced to issue an official statement saying she was not a part of a secret operation.)

Trump, who said “I have no idea” when asked his thoughts on Swift’s endorsement while in the post-debate spin room on Tuesday night, followed that up with a phone interview on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

“She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” Trump said. Maybe with Kid Rock fans?

x Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better ... I was not a Taylor Swift fan ... she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Conservative podcaster Dave Rubin took time away from making money off of an alleged Russian disinformation operation to condescendingly call the 34-year-old Swift “a young pretty girl” before implying some ugly and misogynistic things about her and Venezuelan immigrant gangs that liars like Trump spread false stories about.

Meanwhile, racist “War on Christmas” profiteer Megyn Kelly called Swift’s endorsement “disgusting” on her SiriusXM show before yelling, “F you, Taylor Swift!” at the camera.

x “F you, Taylor Swift!”



Megyn Kelly is really not happy that Taylor Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket over LGBTQ rights pic.twitter.com/oLiseSDFKF — The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2024

Not to be outdone, creepy billionaire Elon Musk tweeted out some vaguely threatening weirdness about giving Swift “a child” and guarding her cats.

x Elon responding to tonight by telling Taylor Swift he’ll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior pic.twitter.com/Om0WiCZ2hC — Brett Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@BMeiselas) September 11, 2024

And finally, there’s Trump’s running mate JD Vance. The Ohio senator’s dig at “childless cat ladies” prompted Swift to sign her endorsement as such, and Vance responded with a cringy new sound bite to throw on the pile he has so generously bestowed on the American public already.

x Vance: “I don't think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans”



🤔 pic.twitter.com/5xNUiWqyQt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

“Disconnected billionaire,” indeed.

