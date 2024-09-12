Legendary musician Linda Ronstadt is not at all happy that Donald Trump is holding a rally at a venue that carries her name in Tucson, Arizona. The “You’re No Good” singer released a statement on Wednesday endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, while wiping the floor with Trump.

“It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit,” Ronstadt wrote. “I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that.”

The Mexican American singer also said there is “no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak [Trump] caused” at the southern border with his family-separation policies.

“Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House,” she added. (Last May, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.)

In a postscript, Ronstadt addressed Trump running mate JD Vance, referring to his attacks on “childless cat ladies” (and mirroring the feelings that megastar Taylor Swift referred to in her own endorsement of Harris earlier this week).

I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The bad news for the MAGA movement is that the list of legendary artists who can’t stand even a tangentia association with Trump is legion. The list of musicians who have demanded he cease from using their music reads like a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame docket.

The good news for Republicans? They still have Ted Nugent and Kid Rock on their side.

