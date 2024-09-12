A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

JD Vance’s anti-Haitian bigotry could cost Republicans the Senate

Actions have consequences—and Haitian Americans vote.

Parents demand Trump stop using their deceased son to attack immigrants

Trump doesn’t seem to care that people, especially children, aren’t political tools.

Cartoon: The legacy of James Earl Jones

Gone too soon, even at 93.

Hannity melts down about Trump debate fact-checks in attack on ABC

Because Democrats killing babies after birth is obviously true, according to Hannity.

Watch Fox News host grasp for straws after Trump's disastrous debate

Even Jesse Watters found himself thinking, “Oh my God, where are we going with this?” when Trump opened his mouth.

Trump finally admits it: He has no plan to replace Obamacare

A “concept of a plan” is most definitely not a plan.

Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex scandal is heating up again

As Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick said, “This is a case of public importance.”

Harris marks 9/11 with show of unity with Trump—but he had other plans

Trump is incapable of avoiding drama, even at a somber event.

You need to calm down! MAGA is reeling over Swift endorsing Harris

There is definitely some “Bad Blood” brewing.

Democrats eye Trump's home turf as they look to expand electoral map

Trump losing his own state would truly be amazing.

