A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
JD Vance’s anti-Haitian bigotry could cost Republicans the Senate
Actions have consequences—and Haitian Americans vote.
Parents demand Trump stop using their deceased son to attack immigrants
Trump doesn’t seem to care that people, especially children, aren’t political tools.
Cartoon: The legacy of James Earl Jones
Gone too soon, even at 93.
Hannity melts down about Trump debate fact-checks in attack on ABC
Because Democrats killing babies after birth is obviously true, according to Hannity.
Watch Fox News host grasp for straws after Trump's disastrous debate
Even Jesse Watters found himself thinking, “Oh my God, where are we going with this?” when Trump opened his mouth.
Trump finally admits it: He has no plan to replace Obamacare
A “concept of a plan” is most definitely not a plan.
Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex scandal is heating up again
As Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick said, “This is a case of public importance.”
Harris marks 9/11 with show of unity with Trump—but he had other plans
Trump is incapable of avoiding drama, even at a somber event.
You need to calm down! MAGA is reeling over Swift endorsing Harris
There is definitely some “Bad Blood” brewing.
Democrats eye Trump's home turf as they look to expand electoral map
Trump losing his own state would truly be amazing.
