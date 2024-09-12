President Joe Biden hosted nearly 1,000 survivors and women’s advocates at the White House Thursday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act. The legislation, originally written by Biden in 1990 when he was a member of the Senate and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994, “improved the criminal justice response to violence against women” and “ensured that victims and their families have access to the services they need to achieve safety and rebuild their lives,” according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

Introducing himself as “Jill Biden’s husband and Ashley Biden’s dad,” Biden talked about VAWA’s successes, saying it “broke the dam of congressional and cultural resistance, brought this hidden epidemic out of the shadows, and began to shift the legal and social burdens away from the survivors onto the perpetrators where they belonged.”

The Biden administration released its U.S. National Plan To End Gender-Based Violence in 2023 with the aim of providing an accessible federal plan that can be used by local municipalities as well as private entities.

“Today, I am proud to announce a new significant action,” Biden said. “A record of nearly $700 million in grants this year alone to more than 40 VAWA-funded programs in states and tribal communities across the country.”

VAWA was the first comprehensive federal legislation that recognized the need to combat the threat of violence against women and set out provisions and protections for victims of domestic violence. It established the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the Office on Violence Against Women, as well as many training programs for law enforcement agencies, judicial officials, and advocates in the field of gender violence.

Thursday’s commemoration was also an opportunity for Biden to remind lawmakers and stakeholders that there’s still work to be done, and he trusts his vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to keep championing the law.

“Let me just say the first and best decision I made when I was a nominee in 2020 was selecting Kamala Harris as vice president,” Biden told a cheering audience. “That’s not a political statement, it’s a factual statement.”

VAWA expired in 2018. In 2022, Republicans threatened to sink a Democrat-driven effort to renew the legislation if it included language closing up the “boyfriend loophole” that allows unmarried abusers convicted of a misdemeanor to retain their right to purchase and own firearms.

VAWA was reauthorized in March 2022 without closing that loophole, but Biden was able to sign that restriction into gun control legislation in June 2022 in the wake of terrible mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The president spoke about how he and Harris worked to ensure that they found a way to close that loophole.

Biden finished his speech by calling the Violence Against Women Act “my proudest legislative accomplishment in the years I've served as senator, and vice president, and president,” eliciting a standing ovation from the audience collected on the White House lawn.

“I'm so proud, so grateful for the heroes I’ve met along the way,” Biden said. “Women and men who run shelters and rape crisis centers, fighters and allies who stand up to industry titans to expose the truth. Survivors who speak up for themselves and empower those suffering in silence.

“You've changed the nation,” Biden continued. “You've turned your pain into purpose. And your bravery and spirit are unbreakable. Because of you, and this is not hyperbole, because of you, we are a better nation than we were 30 years ago.”

