The third in a rapid-fire series of debate-themed ads released by the Harris-Walz campaign dropped on Friday. Like those that came before it, the 30-second spot repurposes footage from Tuesday’s stunning presidential debate.

Unlike the first two ads—“Leadership” and “Wanted,” released hours apart on Thursday—“All Americans” doesn’t use any debate clips of Republican nominee Donald Trump. Instead, it relies on a moment from the Democratic nominee’s closing statement, where Vice President Kamala Harris explained that party affiliation didn’t influence who she fought for as a California prosecutor, and it won’t dictate who she fights for as the next U.S. president.

In an emailed statement, Team Harris explained the choice: “According to the campaign’s live focus group of undecided battleground state voters during the debate, Harris’ moments stressing unity and bringing the country together were some of her strongest.”

The ad, part of the campaign’s $370 million TV blitz, will run in battleground states during some of the nation’s most-watched reality competition series and professional and college sporting events, “in order to reach voters where they are during the shows they watch the most.”

