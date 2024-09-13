A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump leans into conspiracy theories that could bring on another Jan. 6

Because it worked so well the first time.

Superstar Linda Ronstadt skewers Trump and Vance in Harris endorsement

To say she was unhappy he was holding a rally in a venue bearing her name is an understatement.

Trump's debate debacle is a stark reminder he's unfit to be president

As if we needed another reminder.

Secret Service: Preparations are underway to prevent another Jan. 6

There were some serious lessons learned in 2021.

Cartoon: Trump's abortion position

The man does some impressive flip-flopping.

Famously racist Trump adviser goes ballistic when asked for facts

Someone sure doesn’t like being challenged.

67 million Americans watched Harris dominate Trump in debate

The only thing worse than losing a debate is 67 million people watching you do it.

Biden marks 30th anniversary of pivotal bill to protect women

The Violence Against Women Act was the first federal legislation that recognized the need to combat the threat of violence against women and set out provisions and protections for victims of domestic violence.

Trump's embrace of a vile extremist troll is dividing the GOP

To give you an idea of how awful Laura Loomer is, even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she’s electoral poison.

Communities targeted by GOP’s anti-immigrant lies face real danger

When will people learn that spouting hate has consequences—for other people?

