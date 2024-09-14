Sept. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Far too frequently Afro-Latinos here in the U.S.—people with both an African heritage and one from Spanish-speaking countries—aren’t prominently portrayed as representative symbols, nor are their contributions to U.S. history common knowledge.

We have communities here with people born or descended from Caribbean island nations where Spanish is the official language such as Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. There are also people from the Caribbean basin countries on the coasts of South America and Central America from regions of Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, Colombia, and Venezuela. Additionally, there are Spanish speakers here from Aruba, Curacao, Belize, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago. Each one of these groups has members who are Black of all or partial African descent.

The U.S. celebrates Black History Month and National Caribbean Heritage Month, and folks who fit into all three of these categories, including Hispanic, often fall through the cracks of all of them. Race, ethnicity, and nationality here in the U.S are often conflated or confused. Plus, the subject of racism within the Latino community is still a topic that many people don’t want to discuss or deny that it exists at all.

Join me today in that exploration and discussion.

The issues surrounding Afro-Latinos have been an interest for me personally for more than 60 years, and academically for about 30. I am not Afro-Latina, however I have family members who are, and my husband defines himself as a Black Puerto Rican.

Having observed, and been affected by Afro-Latino history erasure in the school system, as well as racism and colorism within the Latino community, it has been something I’ve written about in the past. I’ve also fought against it as a member of the Young Lords Party, where addressing issues of race and racism within the community was a major part of our political agenda.

First things first, let’s look at some of the data collected in 2022 about Afro-Latinos in the U.S. by Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center:

Afro-Latino identity is a distinct one, with deep roots in colonial Latin America. As a result, it can often exist alongside a person’s Hispanic, racial or national origin identities. The life experiences of Afro-Latinos are shaped by race, skin tone and other factors, in ways that differ from other Hispanics. And though most Afro-Latinos identify as Hispanic or Latino, not all do so, according to new Pew Research Center estimates based on a survey of U.S. adults conducted from November 2019 to June 2020. In 2020, there were about 6 million Afro-Latino adults in the United States, and they made up about 2% of the U.S. adult population and 12% of the adult Latino population. About one-in-seven Afro-Latinos – or an estimated 800,000 adults – do not identify as Hispanic. The racial groups Afro-Latinos identify with can be varied and diverse. When asked about their race on a Census Bureau-style question, about three-in-ten Afro-Latinos selected White as their race, 25% chose Black and 23% selected “some other race,” according to the Center survey. An additional 16% selected multiple races, while just 1% said they were Asian. Afro-Latinos who did not identify as Latino were more likely than those who did identify this way to mark Black as their race (59% vs. 17%).