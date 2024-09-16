Pop sensation Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ in the wake of her resounding debate victory last Tuesday.

A smart opposing candidate might keep his mouth shut. He might offer platitudes to Swift’s massive fan base to limit the damage. He might even praise Swift to minimize the chance she turns a single endorsement post into a sustained campaign over the closing two months.

Donald Trump is not smart. His supporters are even worse.

Odds are good you’ve already seen Trump’s Sunday post on his Truth Social:

So yes, a 78-year-old man running for president screamed, “I hate Taylor Swift.” Not only was this pure idiocy on every imaginable level, making him seem smaller and less stable than ever, with zero impulse control, it marked the first time he’d ever attacked someone without a tiresome screaming all-caps screed explaining why he hates that person or group. This was white-hot rage at a woman who is an actual billionaire, and actually self-made, and actually beloved. And it was a call to his most devoted and unstable fans to harm her, because it’s clear many respond to his declarations of enemies as a call to arms.

This was the same man who, just a month ago, gleefully accepted the fake endorsement of a fake AI Swift endorsement.

But it’s not just Trump losing his mind. There was Russian-financed propagandist Dave Rubin threatening her with rape from Venezuelan gang members, and Elon Musk’s bizarre and creepy offer to impregnate Swift and “protect” her cats. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that he wanted “to live in a world where liberals make my art and conservatives make my laws.” (Nice of him to admit conservatives make shitty art.)

“Note: if you vote for a particular candidate because your favorite singer is doing so, please don't vote. You are too stupid to vote, “ tweeted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, while pretending he wasn’t all excited about washed-up former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention, and his party isn’t all excited about Kid Rock and … I still laugh at this … actor Kevin Sorbo.

“I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a shit who gets upset. This is disgusting,” Megyn Kelly said on her YouTube show, before going off on a transphobic screed. “If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants but to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ? F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion-dollar mansions.”

Just as obscene was this post by a Trump fan account with over 200,000 followers on X:

The substance of the tweet was bullshit, of course. No, Swift hadn’t lost any money from her endorsement. It was an utter fabrication. But what was worse was the picture used.

In 2012, Swift wrote a song about three-year-old Ronan who died of cancer after she read a blog post by his mother, Maya Thompson. She was moved to tears the first time she performed it, hence the photo. A distressed Thompson tweeted that she was going to “throw up,” and added that she felt “so violated; this moment is sacred to me.”

That Trump account eventually took the post down.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, was his usual ineffective self last Wednesday on Fox News. “I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” he said, unironically describing Trump himself.

The hysterical conservative reaction betrays their absolute panic, and it’s warranted.

x Following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris, there has been a "400% or 500% increase" in voter registration — between 9,000-10,000 people per hour, according to data firm TargetSmart.



"It's really unlike anything I've seen," says TargetSmart senior adviser Tom Bonier. pic.twitter.com/4wC4ejdfaX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2024

