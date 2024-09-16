Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been out of prison for more than one month now, but he’s having a hard time readjusting to public life. Navarro hosted fellow ex-con Steve Bannon’s “Real America’s Voice” show on Monday, and took the opportunity to relay a whiny story about a “middle-aged, chubby housewife” who was mean to him while they were getting off of a plane.

"We're blocked from getting out because there's people ahead of us,” Navarro recounted. “So when she thinks that there's enough people between us that she can somehow get away out the door, she screams at me, 'Go back to prison.'"

"What's my point?” he continued. “If a middle-aged, middle-class housewife thinks that she has the right or the license to speak that way to other people in public, and wants to take my freedom away from me—anybody in this country now thinks they can say anything the hell they want to anybody, anywhere."

It wouldn’t be a true MAGA sob story without ginning up a persecution complex, so Navarro proceeded to claim that Manhattan juries are made up of "scumbag Democrats" and complain that he and fellow convicts Trump and Bannon have been victimized and are now targets for violence.

“Kamala Harris, do not apologize or say there's no place for any violence when you are the perpetrator,” Navarro said. “When Merrick Garland is a perpetrator when, Jack Smith is the perpetrator, when Fani Willis is the perpetrator, when Juan Merchan is the perpetrator,” he continued, listing the attorney general and prosecutors who are carrying out investigations, as well as the judge who is set to sentence Trump on 34 felony counts. “These people are scum. You are scum. You are violent scum. It's time to put that to rest.”

Navarro isn't a stranger to being derided by Americans. During his trial for contempt of Congress and subsequent sentencing, he was trolled relentlessly by citizens.

The former trade adviser served four months in prison for refusing to comply with a House subpoena. Hours after he was released from prison in July, he was cheered by the crowd at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin. Unfortunately for Navarro, there’s a far larger world outside of the faithful MAGA bubble.

