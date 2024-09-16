Democratic leaders and groups dedicated to preventing gun violence have condemned political violence in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump on Sunday. Trump has instead blamed Democrats for the would-be shooter.

Ryan Wesley Routh has been arrested for pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope on the property of Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course, though he did not fire. Trump was not harmed.

“There is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a similar tone in her official statement after the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today,” she said. “As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence. I am thankful that former President Trump is safe.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said political violence “has no place in a democratic society.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “There is no place in this country for political violence of any kind. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Groups advocating for gun safety—including Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Brady—echoed the Democrats and noted that Trump was among those at risk from weak gun laws.

Despite the attempts at solidarity and unity, Trump immediately blamed Democrats for what had happened.

“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump baselessly told Fox News while speaking about the would-be assailant. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country—both from the inside and out.”

Trump’s evidence of his claim are continual warnings from the Democrats about the threats Trump poses to democracy. These are warnings that have been issued in the wake of Trump’s attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in his favor and his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, over which he was impeached and criminally charged.

“These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat,” Trump also told the conservative network.

Donald Trump

Trump added in a post on his Truth Social account, “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse.”

In an email to reporters, Trump’s campaign alleged, “This psycho was egged on by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris, Democrats, and their Fake News allies for years.”

The accusations from Trump are coming just as schools and government agencies in Springfield, Ohio, have reported multiple bomb threats after Trump and Sen. JD Vance promoted racist conspiracies about Haitian migrants eating domestic pets. Trump has spent much of his time as a political figure embracing divisive and bigoted rhetoric, which has inspired violence.

The incident also highlights a stark contrast between Trump and Democrats on the underlying policy for gun safety. Trump’s current campaign was endorsed by the NRA, who frequently opposes gun safety legislation. Among the initiatives the NRA has opposed is the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first federal gun safety bill in decades. It was signed by Biden and backed by Harris.

The would-be shooter has been charged with federal gun crimes.