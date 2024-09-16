A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump and Vance sure seem to hate America

“The house is on fire,” say the arsonists.

‘If I have to create stories’: Vance defends racist hoax about Springfield

Oh my god, he admitted it.

Walz celebrates Harris’ debate performance as only he can

“Hell, every day we should do another [debate].”

Trump’s anti-Haitian lies could cost Republicans the House

Fingers crossed.

State of the Race: Harris holds narrow lead—with room to grow

The polls are promising, but the race is extremely tight.

Here are 6 of the wackiest conspiracies to explain Trump's debate fail

An earpiece disguised as an earring? It’s Bond, Kamala Bond.

Cartoon: The undecided voter

And yet, democracy may rest on their shoulders.

Fox News shields audience from Trump’s scandalous bestie Laura Loomer

It’s obvious why for anyone who knows the story.

Conservatives continue to struggle with Swift’s endorsement of Harris

It takes a surprisingly dark turn, too.

GOP doubles down on voter suppression as swing-state races tighten

Every vote counts, and Republicans’ tactics show it’s true.





