AG Ken Paxton's Jackbooted Thugs were deployed to raid Latino voter activists and members of LULAC, including abuelitas who help senior citizens vote. Paxton claims to be investigating voter fraud. What a coincidence that it’s Latino voters in Texas that he’s raiding! The Republicans are out of control! Will someone please Mess With Texas?? Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons! And support my art at https://lalo-alcaraz-art-shop.myshopify.com/.../shirts-by...