Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel did not win the Emmy award for outstanding talk series on Sunday night, and used the loss as an opportunity to ridicule sore loser Donald Trump and his dismal debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kimmel opened his Monday night show by pointing to a tweet he posted the morning after the Emmy Awards ceremony, which read: “The results of last night’s #Emmys were TOTALLY UNFAIR in the category of LATE NIt SHOW!! Sad! RIGGED!! POLSS SAY I won!!! BY a LOT!”

“Which is so true. We did win it. Thank you,” Kimmel said, as the audience laughed and cheered.

Whether it is relying on bogus right-wing polling, trying to get ABC News investigated for hosting the debate, or generating yet another strange conspiracy theory, Trump and his minions have been hard-pressed to face up to the shellacking Trump took during the Sept. 10 debate.

“We won. But they gave the Emmy to ‘The Daily Show,’ hosted by Jon Stewart,” Kimmel explained. “A few months ago, Jon Stewart wasn't even the host of ‘The Daily Show.’ They swapped him in illegally to beat me.”

Kimmel’s grievances had a ring of familiarity.

“My own network, ABC, rigged it against me. They're attacking me from the inside now. And it wasn't just me. I was up against three other shows. It was three on one and we won by a landslide,” Kimmel joked, playing on Trump’s accusation that the debate moderators were out to get him.

Kimmel then did his own take on Trump’s general insecurity about crowds.

“But we have the biggest crowds. There are 10,000 people in this studio right now,” he insisted. “No host in history has been treated more unfairly than we were. And people are angry. They're very angry, that I can tell you.”

Kimmel finished with a nod to Trump’s attempts to flip Georgia’s 2020 election results, and made a simple request to his trusted sidekick.

“Guillermo, I need you to find me 11,000 votes!”

