A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How Harris could win big: The numbers

It’s not a sure thing, but the polls look promising.

A brief history of the GOP's hysterical lies about immigrants

Trump’s and Vance’s lies about Haitian immigrants are only the latest in Republicans’ fearmongering.

Trump’s ‘uninformed’ water proposal is mocked on Canadian television

If only a “very large faucet” could fix it all.

Cartoon: Political compass

Follow the misinformation.

Bigoted Ohio sheriff tells community to track Harris supporters

Because it’s always good if a sheriff leads with retribution.

Trump can't admit he lost the debate, so GOP calls for an investigation

If at first you don’t succeed … start a fruitless, money-wasting investigation.

Trump blames would-be shooter on Democrats as they decry gun violence

So much for unity.

Convicted ex-Trump adviser fumes after he’s shamed on a plane

It is quite the readjustment back to public life.

Harris blames 'Trump's abortion bans' for Georgia woman's death

Amber Nicole Thurman would be alive if it weren’t for Trump’s bad choices.

Trump and Vance decry Democrats’ rhetoric while ramping up their own

The double standard is breathtaking.

