Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance’s insistence on pushing a racist lie about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, has succeeded in centering the Republican campaign in the news media.

The Bulwark’s Jonathan Last described the tactic as a way of reinserting Trump as the “main character” in the election cycle, pulling media attention away from the enthusiasm and successes of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described a similar idea on NBC’s “Meet the Press” this past Sunday, calling the right’s racist fabrications “part of the strategy from a campaign that wants to talk about anything but their actual record and their actual agenda."

“Obviously, [Trump and Vance] don't want to be talking about the particulars of the Trump-Vance health care plan, because they don't have one. They have this so-called 'concept of a plan' that they keep saying is around the corner,” Buttigieg said. “He's been saying that, I think, for nine years. So they need to get us talking about something else. The crazier the better. And they go for something that is so outrageous that you actually can't ignore it.”

Two of Vance’s media appearances on Sunday did him and Trump few favors.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Vance admitted to creating the racist hoax about Hatians “so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people.” It’s a strange bit of business when you consider that the suffering of the Haitian immigrants in Springfield has been very real and very easily documented.

That admission filled up much of the news cycle. As Buttigieg pointed out in his interview, “The media can't ignore what's going on because very real pain has been inflicted on—and fear, by the way—on people in this community and other communities around the country.”

But what was lost in this coverage was how, in a Sunday “Meet the Press” appearance, Vance made the mistake of discussing details of the GOP's health care policy.

When asked about Trump’s insistence during last week’s presidential debate that he had “concepts of a plan” for replacing the Affordable Care Act, Vance claimed that Trump saved Americans from losing their health care coverage. But this is a lie. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reports that “the number of Americans without health insurance jumped by about 2.3 million” between 2016 and 2019—the majority of Trump’s administration.

"But what President Trump's health care plan is, is actually quite straightforward,” Vance continued. “You want to make sure that preexisting coverage—conditions are covered. You want to make sure that people have access to the doctors that they need. And you also want to implement some deregulatory agenda so that people can choose a health care plan that fits them.”

It’s that last part that is incongruous with the rest. As Jonathan Chait wrote on New York Magazine’s Intelligencer blog, implementing “some deregulatory agenda” is simply repealing the ACA:

Obamacare turned that dysfunctional individual market into a market that offered affordable plans even for people who aren’t young and healthy. It did this by restricting the degree to which insurers can charge higher rates based on age (they can only make older customers pay a maximum of three times the rate they charge young customers). More importantly, it prevented insurers from screening out customers with a preexisting condition or denying coverage for necessary procedures.

"Think about it: a young American doesn't have the same health care needs as a 65-year-old American,” Vance told “Meet the Press.” “A 65-year-old American in good health has much different healthcare needs than a 65-year-old American with a chronic condition."

These are all true things, but they mean little in a conversation about creating affordable health care for all Americans.

Americans ages 65 and older are covered by Medicare. You may have heard about Medicare, the successful, popular, federally funded program. But the entire enterprise of private health insurance is predicated on the business model that younger, statistically healthier people pay into a plan that older, statistically less healthy people will likely need more.

Vance and Trump’s “plan” for replacing the ACA seemingly seeks to return us to the same wildly unpopular system that the ACA replaced. A largely deregulated insurance market allows insurance companies to offer healthy young people virtually worthless plans that will bankrupt them if they have the bad fortune of needing major health care services. At the same time, the old system refused to offer reasonably priced insurance to people with more medical needs—because it didn’t have to.

It’s simple and unpopular, and that’s the problem for the GOP. It is the reason that Trump and Vance’s campaign show no signs of decreasing their venomous rhetoric. The alternative is to remind Americans that they have nothing to offer besides hate.

